COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County continue to decline

Following a spike in August, new daily COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County have steadily decreased.

So far in October, there have been 920 new COVID-19 cases, compared to 2,500 cases in September and 3,543 cases in August, according to data from the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department.

Cases this month are still higher than the 163 cases in June and 698 cases in July.

The county’s decrease in case counts have corresponded with the decreases in case counts across the state, according to San Luis Obispo County Public Health Spokesperson Michelle Shoresman.

“However, our numbers HAVE come down more slowly than some other counties,” Shoresman wrote in an email to Mustang News.