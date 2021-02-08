Men’s Tennis begins 2021 season with win at SDSU, defeats at LMU and USD

Cal Poly Men’s Tennis began their 2021 season with a 1-2 record over three matches against San Diego State, Loyola Marymount and the University of San Diego.

The Mustangs picked up their first win at San Diego State on Thursday, Feb. 4, followed by two away losses to Loyola Marymount on Friday, Feb. 5 and San Diego on Sunday, Feb. 7. The three matches are the first of seven road contests to begin the season for Cal Poly.

Cal Poly opened their match against San Diego State with a sweep in doubles, securing their first point of the match. The tandem of freshman Noah Berry and redshirt sophomore Gary Vardanyan started off with an impressive 6-1 victory, followed by redshirt juniors Alex Stater and Roman Shenkiryk winning the doubles point with a strong 6-3 win against the Aztecs’ No. 3 doubles competitors. Antoine Noel and Joe Leather concluded the sweep shortly after with a 7-6 win over San Diego State’s No. 1 pair.

Vardanyan, Stater, Berry and redshirt freshman Fernando Fonseca all picked up singles wins on the way to an overall 5-2 victory for the Mustangs over San Diego State.

On Friday against the University of San Diego, Cal Poly moved to 1-1 with a 6-1 defeat to the Toreros.

Cal Poly was able to take one of three doubles matches on the day thanks to the duo of Shenkiryk and Stater, who won their matchup 6-4. The double pairing of Shenkiryk and Stater moved to 2-0 on the season after their victory against San Diego State to open up the year.

Despite that being the only doubles victory of the day, the Mustangs kept it close in the other two matchups, falling 7-5 and 7-6.

The only other Mustang victory came courtesy of Stater, who won his singles matchup as well. Stater went up against USD’s David Norfeldt and came out on top after three sets (3-6, 6-1, 7-5). Stater’s win was the last match of the day.

Wrapping up the week, the Mustangs were defeated 4-1 at the hands of Loyola Marymount to move to 1-2 on the year. Cal Poly picked up just one win in a tough loss against Loyola.

The Lions took the doubles point after winning all three matches. At the No. 1 spot in the doubles lineup, the Lions’ Diego Nava and Daniel Moreno shutout the tandem of Noel and Leather 6-0. The Lions then defeated the No. 2 and No. 3 spots in the doubles position both by a score of 6-2 to secure the point.

Vardanyan picked up a singles win against Loyola’s Thien Nguyen in the No. 5 spot to earn the Mustangs’ only point of the day. The Lions secured victories in each of the remaining singles matches.

With the victory, Vardanyan improved his singles record to 2-1 on the season.

Cal Poly faces another three-match week coming up, with their first match taking place in Moraga, CA against Saint Mary’s on Thursday, Feb. 11.