Two COVID-19 vaccine clinics closed due to vaccine shortage

Two COVID-19 vaccine clinics in North and South County will be closed next week due to a shortage of vaccines, according to a Feb. 3 press release.

The closure comes after the county scheduled more COVID-19 appointments than ever before, amounting to a total of 7,300 receiving a dose at one of the three vaccine clinics in the county by the end of last week.

“We were able to schedule more COVID-19 vaccine appointments in this one week than any other week of the pandemic, and while we had hoped to book even more appointments, our vaccine allocation from the State this week is not as large as we expected,” County Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said. “We do not want to be forced to shut down our vaccine clinics altogether, which has been done in other communities like Merced County, but will if we don’t have vaccines to provide.”

The San Luis Obispo clinic at Cuesta College is set to continue running, where mostly second-dose appointments will be available. Second doses of the vaccine are available to those who have already received their first dose, and the county will be contacting people directly to receive their second dose. First-dose appointments are still being offered at French Hospital Medical Center and other local providers, but appointments are based on vaccine availability.

The reopening of the clinics in North and South County will depend on when the County Public Health Department receives more vaccines from the state, which is currently unknown.

“We continue to ask the state for more vaccines,” Borenstein said. “We want to continue to vaccinate those who are vulnerable to COVID-19 exposure or serious health outcomes.”

According to Recover SLO, 15,541 first doses were sent to San Luis Obispo county by the State, and 15,511 people have been vaccinated by SLO County Public Health. Healthcare workers and adults 75+ are currently the only individuals who are qualified to receive a vaccine now. Frontline and critical infrastructure workers and adults 65 and up are next in line.

More information about San Luis Obispo’s response to COVID-19 is available on the city’s website.