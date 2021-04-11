Men’s Tennis remains undefeated in conference play after sweeping UC Davis 4-0

Cal Poly Men’s Tennis shutout UC Davis 4-0 in an away matchup on Friday, April 9 at Marya Welch Tennis Center to extend its winning streak to six.

With the victory, the Mustangs improved their record to 10-7, (3-0 Big West) and are currently at the top of the conference standings despite a bumpy first half of the season. After a stretch where they lost five of six matches ending in early March, the Mustangs have rattled off six straight wins, five of them being home wins.

Cal Poly started off the game by excelling in doubles play with the No. 2 duo of redshirt senior Antoine Noel and redshirt junior Andrew Whitehouse winning their matchup against UC Davis’ (6-8, 1-2 Big West) pair of Mitchell Davis and Andrei Volgin 6-0.

The Mustangs continued the momentum with their No. 3 duo of redshirt junior Alex Stater and redshirt sophomore Gary Vardanyan defeating the Aggies’ duo of Andras Necz and Coleton Hootman 6-1 to clinch the doubles point.

Stater and Vardanyan have won their last five games together and are now a team-best 7-2 this year.

The Mustangs carried their winning mentality into singles play as redshirt freshman Fernando Fonseca dominated both of his sets 6-0 and 6-2 at the No. 5 spot to put Cal Poly ahead at 2-0.

Vardanyan continued to shine in singles play at the No. 6 spot to further extend the Mustangs’ lead after winning consecutive sets of 6-2, 6-1.

At the No. 4 spot, redshirt freshman Joe Leather secured the victory for Cal Poly after defeating his opponent 6-2 in the first set and 6-3 in the second set.

With the match wins, both Vardanyan and Leather improved their singles record to 9-6 on the season.

Cal Poly will look to continue its hot streak on Thursday, April 15 as they visit UC San Diego.