About 25% of San Luis Obispo County has received first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Despite increases in vaccine distribution, COVID-19 cases for the county continue to remain level at about 34 new cases per day. County Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said cases may not be decreasing because of St. Patrick’s Day gatherings.

Spikes usually occur weeks after holiday gatherings, so the St. Patrick’s Day transmission timeline is consistent with previous holidays, but much less severe (Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas all yielded weekly averages of 81 cases, 99 cases and 242 cases respectively).

Vaccination eligibility continues to expand. As of Wednesday, all county residents 16-years-old and older (including Cal Poly students) able to make an appointment through recover SLO.

As of April 2, the San Luis Obispo Public Health Department had distributed 104,430 COVID-19 vaccines. About 23% of SLO County’s population received the first dose, and about about 14% of the county’s population is fully vaccinated.