About 25% of San Luis Obispo County has received first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Total Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in SLO County
{"type":"line","data":{"labels":[" 3\/23\/2020 "," 3\/24\/2020 "," 3\/25\/2020 "," 3\/26\/2020 "," 3\/27\/2020 "," 3\/28\/2020 "," 3\/29\/2020 "," 3\/30\/2020 "," 3\/31\/2020 "," 4\/1\/2020 "," 4\/2\/2020 "," 4\/3\/2020 "," 4\/4\/2020 "," 4\/5\/2020 "," 4\/6\/2020 "," 4\/7\/2020 "," 4\/8\/2020 "," 4\/9\/2020 "," 4\/10\/2020 "," 4\/11\/2020 "," 4\/12\/2020 "," 4\/13\/2020 "," 4\/14\/2020 "," 4\/15\/2020 "," 4\/16\/2020 "," 4\/17\/2020 "," 4\/18\/2020 "," 4\/19\/2020 "," 4\/20\/2020 "," 4\/21\/2020 "," 4\/22\/2020 "," 4\/23\/2020 "," 4\/24\/2020 "," 4\/25\/2020 "," 4\/26\/2020 "," 4\/27\/2020 "," 4\/28\/2020 "," 4\/29\/2020 "," 4\/30\/2020 "," 5\/1\/2020 "," 5\/2\/2020 "," 5\/3\/2020 "," 5\/4\/2020 "," 5\/5\/2020 "," 5\/6\/2020 "," 5\/7\/2020 "," 5\/8\/2020 "," 5\/9\/2020 "," 5\/10\/2020 "," 5\/11\/2020 "," 5\/12\/2020 "," 5\/13\/2020 "," 5\/14\/2020 "," 5\/15\/2020 "," 5\/16\/2020 "," 5\/17\/2020 "," 5\/18\/2020 "," 5\/19\/2020 "," 5\/20\/2020 "," 5\/21\/2020 "," 5\/22\/2020 "," 5\/23\/2020 "," 5\/24\/2020 "," 5\/25\/2020 "," 5\/26\/2020 "," 5\/27\/2020 "," 5\/28\/2020 "," 5\/29\/2020 "," 6\/1\/2020 "," 6\/2\/2020 "," 6\/3\/2020 "," 6\/4\/2020 "," 6\/5\/2020 "," 6\/08\/2020 "," 6\/09\/2020 "," 6\/10\/2020 "," 6\/11\/2020 "," 6\/12\/2020 "," 6\/15\/2020 "," 6\/16\/2020 "," 6\/17\/2020 "," 6\/18\/2020 "," 6\/19\/2020 "," 6\/20\/2020 "," 6\/21\/2020 "," 6\/22\/2020 "," 6\/23\/2020 "," 6\/24\/2020 "," 6\/25\/2020 "," 6\/26\/2020 "," 6\/27\/2020 "," 6\/28\/2020 "," 6\/29\/2020 "," 6\/30\/2020 "," 7\/1\/2020 "," 7\/2\/2020 "," 7\/3\/2020 "," 7\/4\/2020 "," 7\/5\/2020 "," 7\/6\/2020 "," 7\/7\/2020 "," 7\/8\/2020 "," 7\/9\/2020 "," 7\/10\/2020 "," 7\/11\/2020 "," 7\/12\/2020 "," 7\/13\/2020 "," 7\/14\/2020 "," 7\/15\/2020 "," 7\/16\/2020 "," 7\/17\/2020 "," 7\/18\/2020 "," 7\/19\/2020 "," 7\/20\/2020 "," 7\/21\/2020 "," 7\/22\/2020 "," 7\/23\/2020 "," 7\/24\/2020 "," 7\/25\/2020 "," 7\/26\/2020 "," 7\/27\/2020 "," 7\/28\/2020 "," 7\/29\/2020 "," 7\/30\/2020 "," 7\/31\/2020 "," 8\/1\/2020 "," 8\/2\/2020 "," 8\/3\/2020 "," 8\/4\/2020 "," 8\/5\/2020 "," 8\/6\/2020 "," 8\/7\/2020 "," 8\/8\/2020 "," 8\/9\/2020 "," 8\/10\/2020 "," 8\/11\/2020 "," 8\/12\/2020 "," 8\/13\/2020 "," 8\/14\/2020 "," 8\/15\/2020 "," 8\/16\/2020 "," 8\/17\/2020 "," 8\/18\/2020 "," 8\/19\/2020 "," 8\/20\/2020 "," 8\/21\/2020 "," 8\/22\/2020 "," 8\/23\/2020 "," 8\/24\/2020 "," 8\/25\/2020 "," 8\/26\/2020 "," 8\/27\/2020 "," 8\/28\/2020 "," 8\/29\/2020 "," 8\/30\/2020 "," 8\/31\/2020 "," 9\/1\/2020 "," 9\/2\/2020 "," 9\/3\/2020 "," 9\/4\/2020 "," 9\/5\/2020 "," 9\/6\/2020 "," 9\/7\/2020 "," 9\/8\/2020 "," 9\/9\/2020 "," 9\/10\/2020 "," 9\/11\/2020 "," 9\/12\/2020 "," 9\/13\/2020 "," 9\/14\/2020 "," 9\/15\/2020 "," 9\/16\/2020 "," 9\/17\/2020 "," 9\/18\/2020 "," 9\/19\/2020 "," 9\/20\/2020 "," 9\/21\/2020 "," 9\/22\/2020 "," 9\/23\/2020 "," 9\/24\/2020 "," 9\/25\/2020 "," 9\/26\/2020 "," 9\/27\/2020 "," 9\/28\/2020 "," 9\/29\/2020 "," 9\/30\/2020 "," 10\/1\/2020 "," 10\/2\/2020 "," 10\/3\/2020 "," 10\/4\/2020 "," 10\/5\/2020 "," 10\/6\/2020 "," 10\/7\/2020 "," 10\/8\/2020 "," 10\/9\/2020 "," 10\/10\/2020 "," 10\/11\/2020 "," 10\/12\/2020 "," 10\/13\/2020 "," 10\/14\/2020 "," 10\/15\/2020 "," 10\/16\/2020 "," 10\/17\/2020 "," 10\/18\/2020 "," 10\/19\/2020 "," 10\/20\/2020 "," 10\/21\/2020 "," 10\/22\/2020 "," 10\/23\/2020 "," 10\/24\/2020 "," 10\/25\/2020 "," 10\/26\/2020 "," 10\/27\/2020 "," 10\/28\/2020 "," 10\/29\/2020 "," 10\/30\/2020 "," 10\/31\/2020 "," 11\/1\/2020 "," 11\/2\/2020 "," 11\/3\/2020 "," 11\/4\/2020 "," 11\/5\/2020 "," 11\/6\/2020 "," 11\/7\/2020 "," 11\/8\/2020 "," 11\/9\/2020 "," 11\/10\/2020 "," 11\/11\/2020 "," 11\/12\/2020 "," 11\/13\/2020 "," 11\/14\/2020 "," 11\/15\/2020 "," 11\/16\/2020 "," 11\/17\/2020 "," 11\/18\/2020 "," 11\/19\/2020 "," 11\/20\/2020 "," 11\/21\/2020 "," 11\/22\/2020 "," 11\/23\/2020 "," 11\/24\/2020 "," 11\/25\/2020 "," 11\/26\/2020 "," 11\/27\/2020 "," 11\/28\/2020 "," 11\/29\/2020 "," 11\/30\/2020 "," 12\/1\/2020 "," 12\/2\/2020 "," 12\/3\/2020 "," 12\/4\/2020 "," 12\/5\/2020 "," 12\/6\/2020 "," 12\/7\/2020 "," 12\/8\/2020 "," 12\/9\/2020 "," 12\/10\/2020 "," 12\/11\/2020 "," 12\/12\/2020 "," 12\/13\/2020 "," 12\/14\/2020 "," 12\/15\/2020 "," 12\/16\/2020 "," 12\/17\/2020 "," 12\/18\/2020 "," 12\/19\/2020 "," 12\/20\/2020 "," 12\/21\/2020 "," 12\/22\/2020 "," 12\/23\/2020 "," 12\/24\/2020 "," 12\/25\/2020 "," 12\/26\/2020 "," 12\/27\/2020 "," 12\/28\/2020 "," 12\/29\/2020 "," 12\/30\/2020 "," 12\/31\/2020 "," 1\/1\/2021 "," 1\/2\/2021 "," 1\/3\/2021 "," 1\/4\/2021 "," 1\/5\/2021 "," 1\/6\/2021 "," 1\/7\/2021 "," 1\/8\/2021 "," 1\/9\/2021 "," 1\/10\/2021 "," 1\/11\/2021 "," 1\/12\/2021 "," 1\/13\/2021 "," 1\/14\/2021 "," 1\/15\/2021 "," 1\/16\/2021 "," 1\/17\/2021 "," 1\/18\/2021 "," 1\/19\/2021 "," 1\/20\/2021 "," 1\/21\/2021 "," 1\/22\/2021 "," 1\/23\/2021 "," 1\/24\/2021 "," 1\/25\/2021 "," 1\/26\/2021 "," 1\/27\/2021 "," 1\/28\/2021 "," 1\/29\/2021 "," 1\/30\/2021 "," 1\/31\/2021 "," 2\/01\/2021 "," 2\/02\/2021 "," 2\/03\/2021 "," 2\/04\/2021 "," 2\/05\/2021 "," 2\/6\/2021 "," 2\/7\/2021 "," 2\/8\/2021 "," 2\/9\/2021 "," 2\/10\/2021 "," 2\/11\/2021 "," 2\/12\/2021 "," 2\/13\/2021 "," 2\/14\/2021 "," 2\/15\/2021 "," 2\/16\/2021 "," 2\/17\/2021 "," 2\/18\/2021 "," 2\/19\/2021 "," 2\/20\/2021 "," 2\/21\/2021 "," 2\/22\/2021 "," 2\/23\/2021 "," 2\/24\/2021 "," 2\/25\/2021 "," 2\/26\/2021 "," 2\/27\/2021 "," 2\/28\/2021 "," 3\/1\/2021 "," 3\/2\/2021 "," 3\/3\/2021 "," 3\/4\/2021 "," 3\/5\/2021 "," 3\/6\/2021 "," 3\/7\/2021 "," 3\/8\/2021 "," 3\/9\/2021 "," 3\/10\/2021 "," 3\/11\/2021 "," 3\/12\/2021 "," 3\/13\/2021 "," 3\/14\/2021 "," 3\/15\/2021 "," 3\/16\/2021 "," 3\/17\/2021 "," 3\/18\/2021 "," 3\/19\/2021 "," 3\/20\/2021 "," 3\/21\/2021 "," 3\/22\/2021 "," 3\/23\/2021 "," 3\/24\/2021 "," 3\/25\/2021 "," 3\/26\/2021 "," 3\/27\/2021 "," 3\/28\/2021 "," 3\/29\/2021 "," 3\/30\/2021 "," 3\/31\/2021 "," 4\/01\/2021 "," 4\/02\/2021 "," 4\/3\/2021 "," 4\/4\/2021 "," 4\/5\/2021 "," 4\/6\/2021 "," 4\/7\/2021 "," 4\/8\/2021 "],"datasets":[{"label":"Recovered","fill":true,"backgroundColor":"rgba(0,133,186,0.2)","lineTension":0.33299999999999996,"borderColor":"#0085ba","borderCapStyle":"butt","borderDash":[],"borderDashOffset":0,"borderJoinStyle":"miter","pointBorderColor":"#0085ba","pointBackgroundColor":"rgba(25,158,211,1)","pointHoverBackgroundColor":"#0085ba","pointHoverBorderColor":"rgba(25,158,211,1)","data":[3,6,7,10,11,13,24,27,30,37,48,57,65,65,65,71,73,75,83,87,95,95,101,104,104,107,110,111,111,115,118,119,119,119,126,126,135,135,144,147,149,149,156,157,160,167,168,172,172,172,183,183,188,191,197,201,207,213,222,223,227,234,234,234,234,237,243,245,253,256,256,259,262,268,272,275,279,285,287,295,300,306,306,321,322,322,346,354,360,381,381,391,404,456,465,483,484,493,529,565,586,601,612,616,668,669,688,699,720,727,737,789,845,872,903,917,978,1030,1092,1189,1209,1261,1304,1348,1369,1374,1486,1553,1590,1598,1666,1716,1760,1807,1839,1879,1935,1950,1980,2020,2045,2079,2095,2131,2153,2183,2206,2246,2282,2306,2332,2364,2413,2492,2512,2541,2557,2593,2620,2654,2719,2830,2858,2858,2908,2932,2976,2996,3025,3048,3066,3091,3113,3129,3146,3165,3177,3194,3208,3231,3262,3289,3314,3331,3360,3405,3416,3450,3472,3493,3513,3536,3553,3570,3587,3603,3624,3657,3673,3708,3731,3759,3762,3803,3832,3856,3869,3873,3922,3951,3967,3988,4003,4027,4044,4074,4081,4099,4123,4139,4159,4185,4221,4231,4255,4287,4312,4342,4357,4416,4453,4477,4503,4555,4608,4724,4834,4869,4920,4985,5009,5079,5130,5130,5128,5326,5381,5395,5527,5630,5700,5794,5894,5957,6004,6072,6127,6209,6296,6320,6325,6429,6504,6568,6706,6770,6860,6909,6930,6962,7063,7154,7163,7353,7380,7421,7837,7891,8545,8715,8714,8714,9011,9229,9432,9652,10044,10240,10403,10911,11422,11919,12220,12747,12860,12923,13265,13429,13748,14169,14713,14811,14861,15129,15323,15408,15411,15592,16001,16445,16673,16900,17155,17235,17269,17282,17286,17359,17594,17676,17684,17763,17789,17815,18150,18196,18243,18395,18409,18417,18430,18642,18734,18796,18801,18853,18874,18884,18984,19080,19206,19225,19238,19326,19329,19386,19433,19443,19453,19456,19456,19457,19572,19605,19640,19712,19725,19791,19817,19819,19837,19861,19884,19893,19901,19961,19981,19990,20053,20072,20088,20102,20106,20158,20195,20221],"spanGaps":false,"showLine":true,"steppedLine":false,"pointStyle":"circle","hidden":false,"borderWidth":2,"pointRadius":4,"pointHitRadius":3,"pointBorderWidth":1,"pointHoverRadius":5,"pointHoverBorderWidth":1},{"label":"Total","fill":true,"backgroundColor":"rgba(221,51,51,0.2)","lineTension":0.33299999999999996,"borderColor":"#dd3333","borderCapStyle":"butt","borderDash":[],"borderDashOffset":0,"borderJoinStyle":"miter","pointBorderColor":"#dd3333","pointBackgroundColor":"rgba(246,76,76,1)","pointHoverBackgroundColor":"#dd3333","pointHoverBorderColor":"rgba(246,76,76,1)","data":[33,42,46,54,59,67,71,77,80,83,89,93,93,95,95,99,102,104,107,110,114,117,120,124,125,127,131,132,132,134,142,149,163,165,166,169,173,181,184,188,196,201,202,204,208,211,212,214,220,226,227,232,237,240,243,243,246,247,249,251,253,258,258,259,263,266,268,269,271,278,279,288,291,299,302,306,317,325,347,356,376,389,404,428,431,442,453,473,489,508,521,550,567,611,642,675,697,718,744,765,808,845,877,905,975,991,1006,1078,1112,1158,1213,1261,1289,1306,1369,1393,1467,1500,1554,1591,1644,1689,1710,1740,1783,1840,1860,1902,1926,1970,2047,2093,2125,2169,2254,2278,2300,2324,2439,2495,2530,2562,2571,2579,2613,2665,2692,2709,2735,2769,2792,2842,2882,2943,2962,2981,3006,3035,3047,3074,3115,3129,3145,3145,3171,3194,3222,3250,3269,3278,3293,3316,3332,3360,3402,3419,3438,3453,3479,3510,3544,3578,3594,3597,3612,3629,3649,3685,3702,3720,3742,3755,3779,3815,3842,3865,3885,3904,3924,3933,3969,3985,4005,4044,4049,4080,4092,4121,4141,4159,4169,4174,4191,4240,4265,4298,4310,4342,4342,4380,4422,4496,4568,4696,4751,4794,4846,4900,4972,5038,5156,5210,5250,5321,5400,5486,5607,5700,5736,5811,5885,5956,6055,6129,6197,6243,6311,6345,6378,6459,6540,6726,6815,6873,6965,7071,7267,7452,7549,7629,7711,7895,8090,8269,8460,8689,8749,8803,9061,9303,9471,9482,9510,9532,9539,9602,10178,10397,10956,11283,11284,11284,11895,12185,12597,12891,13327,13585,13735,14233,14425,14778,15102,15293,15463,15614,15929,16056,16228,16437,16738,16861,16957,17151,17366,17511,17605,17769,17834,17887,18038,18186,18353,18467,18555,18638,18684,18788,18838,18899,18937,19004,19103,19122,19210,19248,19283,19340,19413,19442,19458,19500,19582,19612,19643,19677,19687,19696,19724,19751,19797,19835,19845,19853,19860,19927,19966,20017,20041,20055,20062,20078,20115,20136,20172,20189,20208,20232,20260,20303,20309,20354,20402,20416,20424,20433,20475,20505,20522,20547,20567,20584,20606,20649,20671,20704],"spanGaps":false,"showLine":true,"steppedLine":false,"pointStyle":"circle","hidden":false,"borderWidth":2,"pointRadius":4,"pointHitRadius":3,"pointBorderWidth":1,"pointHoverRadius":5,"pointHoverBorderWidth":1}]},"options":{"animation":{"duration":2000},"maintainAspectRatio":true,"scales":{"yAxes":[{"ticks":{"fontColor":"rgba(100,100,100,0.8)","beginAtZero":true},"gridLines":{"color":"rgba(100,100,100,0.16)","zeroLineColor":"rgba(100,100,100,0.48)"},"stacked":false}],"xAxes":[{"ticks":{"fontColor":"rgba(100,100,100,0.8)"},"gridLines":{"color":"rgba(100,100,100,0.16)","zeroLineColor":"rgba(100,100,100,0.48)"}}]},"legend":{"display":true,"position":"bottom","labels":{"usePointStyle":false,"padding":20,"boxWidth":12,"fontSize":12,"fontColor":"#3a3a3a"}},"tooltips":{"enabled":true,"mode":"index","intersect":false,"bodySpacing":8,"titleSpacing":6,"cornerRadius":8,"xPadding":10},"noTsep":false}}
["Recovered: {y}","Total: {y}"]