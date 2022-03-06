Men’s tennis sweeps BYU to continue strong start

Back home after four straight road matches, the Mustangs swept the BYU Cougars 4-0 on Saturday, Mar. 5 at Mustang Tennis Complex.

After two straight losses to Memphis and UC Santa Barbara in Arizona, Cal Poly (8-3) went back to their winning ways as the No. 1 duo of redshirt sophomore Joe Leather and senior Hendrik Inno anchored the dominating win over the Cougars (4-5).

Leather and Inno started the day winning their match 6-2, setting up the No. 3pairing of sophomore Noah Berry and redshirt sophomore Fernando Fonseca to secure the doubles point. Berry and Fonseca, who are on a three-game win streak, held up their end and won 6-3.

With the doubles point clinched, the team looked to the singles matches. Redshirt sophomore Colter Smith won the first singles game 6-2, 6-4 at the third spot to give the Mustangs a 2-0 lead.

With the win, Smith improved his record to 4-3 on the year.

Redshirt junior Gary Vardanyan played next and quickly won his match 6-3, 6-1 at the fifth spot. He is now 6-3 in singles matches this season.

Leather, who is on a six-game winning streak and has a record of 7-1 in singles matches this year, won his match in three sets, 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-2 at the second spot, clinching the victory for the Mustangs.

The Mustangs will be back in action on Saturday, Mar. 12 when the Utah State Aggies come to San Luis Obispo and play at Mustang Tennis Complex.