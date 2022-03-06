Women’s basketball ends regular season with 90-48 loss to UC San Diego

In the last game of the regular season for Cal Poly women’s basketball, the team suffered a devastating 90-48 loss to UC San Diego on Saturday, Mar. 5 inside RIMAC Arena.

The Mustangs (3-21, 2-13 Big West) were looking to cap off their season with an end to their losing streak but were unable to against the Tritons (10-8,13-14 Big West).

In the first quarter, the Tritons gained a quick 5-0 lead in the first two minutes, which would be a telling sign for the Mustangs, who would not hold a lead for the entirety of the matchup.

The Mustangs only scored seven points throughout the remainder of the quarter, with four coming from freshman shooting guard Sydney Bourland and three from sophomore guard Junie Dickson. At the end of one, the Tritons led 23-7.

The second quarter looked the same for San Diego’s offense, which shot at a 62% clip from beyond the arc and 58.9% from the field. The Mustang offense took a step forward with 16 points in the second, but they remained behind by a large margin, trailing 47-23 at the break.

The second half was more of the same as Cal Poly continued to fall behind the Tritons, who held a dominating 35-point lead after three quarters.

The lead continued to balloon in the fourth quarter and, despite it being the highest-scoring quarter for the Mustangs, San Diego’s lead was at 42 when the final buzzer sounded.

The first round of the Big West Conference Tournament will begin on Tuesday, Mar. 8 inside the Dollar Loan Center with the first game starting at noon.