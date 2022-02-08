More than $1 million worth of drugs seized in San Luis Obispo

San Luis Obispo​​ Police seized more than $1 million worth of drugs about a mile from Cal Poly’s campus Thursday morning while arresting a suspect for narcotics trafficking.

San Luis Obispo Police’s Special Enforcement Team (SET) served a search warrant at a residence on Chorro Street at 11 a.m. on Thursday, the City announced in a press release on Monday.

After finding evidence of drug trafficking at the property, they arrested a suspect and seized two pounds of fentanyl, 32,000 Oxycontin opioid pills, nearly 50,000 other prescription pills, 12,000 tabs of LSD, 35 pounds of marijuana and two pounds of cocaine, among other narcotics.

San Luis Obispo Police | Courtesy

In San Luis Obispo County, 57 people died from opioid overdoses in 2020, according to the California Overdose Surveillance Dashboard. More than 100,000 people died from drug overdoses in the United States from May 2020 to April 2021, with nearly two-thirds of those deaths coming from fentanyl and other synthetic opioids, the CDC reported.

The seized drugs have an estimated total street value of more than $1 million, according to the press release. SET also found an “undisclosed amount of cash” at the Chorro Street residence.

The suspect, identified as 20-year-old Aurelio Oliveros II, is being held at the San Luis Obispo County Jail with a bail set at $500,000 for four different charges relating to the possession, sale and transportation of “Narcotic Controlled Substances.”

SET and the San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit seized further evidence of drug trafficking while serving a related search warrant on Dartmouth Drive.