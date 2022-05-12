Music Production Union to host concert titled Take Flight, Destination: Arch Graveyard

Cal Poly’s Music Production Union (MPU) club will host a concert in Architecture Graveyard on Saturday, May 21.

The event, titled Take Flight, Destination: Arch Graveyard, will run from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and is free.

There will be two stages featuring performers that are current and former MPU members. There will also be a merch booth, a food truck and other activities for attendees.

Club president and computer science senior Remy Wolf said that he is excited to see the club come together to put on the event.

“I’m excited to see the young guys play. We have got a lot of really talented freshmen,” Wolf said.

Wolf will also be performing at the event by putting on a DJ set.

“Our goal for this event is to just ball out with our club funds and resources and give back to the SLO and Cal Poly community,” MPU club member, Max Chen said in an email to Mustang News

The event will also feature other clubs and a space where people can do yoga and relax.

Former MPU president and computer science senior Jonny Schreiber had the idea to throw a music festival in architecture graveyard his freshman year in 2019. The club has not held another festival due to the pandemic, but hopes this one will encourage people to join the MPU community.

“I got involved my freshman year because I really wanted to meet people who were also interested in music,” Schreiber said. “It definitely is like a really great way to get involved with the DIY music scene in SLO.”

Business administration senior Zoe Carpenter, who will be performing at the event, said that the festival will be a culmination of all the hard work the club has been doing all year.

“It’s bittersweet — I performed at the first festival my freshman year, so performing again this time will really be like a full circle moment,” Carpenter said.

Carpenter is a singer and songwriter and will be performing covers on the piano.

“I might even play an original song,” Carpenter said.

Forest and fire sciences freshman Liam McDouglas will also be performing at the event with his band Shark Test.

“We are pretty young,” McDouglas said. “We have only been around for less than a couple weeks.”

McDouglas plays alongside his friend Thomas Choboter and together the duo performs classic and indie rock songs. McDouglas credits MPU with the creation of Shark Test.

“When I came to college, I had been wanting to be in a band,” McDouglas said. “MPU has absolutely helped me make that happen.”

You can register free for the event here.

Attendees can also purchase a merch and food bundle through the same link.

The bundle comes with a T-shirt, stickers, full-sized event poster, meal voucher and tote bag.