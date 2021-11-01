Mustang Shuttle services available starting Monday

The seven-nights-a-week Mustang Shuttle campus service is back starting Monday, Cal Poly Transportation and Parking Services announced.

In efforts to enhance student safety, Transportation and Parking Services partnered with SLO Safe Ride to provide the shuttle service for all Cal Poly students, staff and faculty.

Two shuttles will run in a loop route to seven pick up/drop off points on campus. These stops include Kennedy Library, Poly Canyon Village, Cerro Vista, the University Union and the Performing Arts Center.

Services begin at 7 p.m. with pick ups at Kennedy Library and run in a loop until midnight. A final lap of services begins at 11:40 p.m. at Kennedy Library and concludes at 12 a.m. at the Performing Arts Center.

Shuttles are expected to provide transportation in intervals of ten minutes at the seven stops.

Shuttles are ADA-friendly and are accessible to all students and faculty with a Cal Poly ID. Services are not available on academic holidays or breaks.

“We are pleased to offer this service to help our campus community members access different parts of campus a little more easily, especially after dark,” Transportation and Parking Services Director Marlene Cramer said in a Nov. 1 campus-wide email.

Students, staff and faculty can also call Cal Poly Police Department to request Mustang Patrol walk with them to their on-campus destination. This service is available Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.