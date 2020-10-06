New COVID-19 testing locations in San Luis Obispo County

This week, San Luis Obispo County opened two new COVID-19 testing locations that offer free tests by appointment only.

The Paso Robles Event Center in Paso Robles and the Veterans Memorial Building in Morro Bay opened for COVID-19 testing on Monday, Oct. 5 and Tuesday, Oct.6, respectively.

Free COVID-19 testing is still offered at the SLO Vet’s Hall in San Luis Obispo and the South County Regional Center in Arroyo Grande.

“High testing numbers help improve our adjusted case rate to meet the State’s metrics for reopening more local businesses. Getting tested can help our community,” County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said in a news release.

The new testing locations help supplement the current testing sites and allow for residents in those communities to more conveniently obtain a test, county spokesperson Michelle Shoresman said.

“Testing, overall, helps us track, trace and treat the virus in our community and gives people the information they need to keep themselves and those close to them safe, so they can isolate or quarantine as needed,” Shoresman said.



Health insurance information will be collected when registering for an appointment and there will be no copay, but insurance will be charged. For those without insurance, there is no charge.

Those who cannot make their appointment should cancel so others may get tested.

Register for an appointment at http://www.emergencyslo.org/testing.