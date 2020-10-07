SLO’s Congressman tests positive for COVID-19

Congressman Salud Carbajal tested positive for COVID-19, he announced in a press release today, Oct. 6.

Carbajal announced he had been exposed to a person with COVID-19 on Monday, but tested negative for the virus that day.

Even though he had tested negative, he began a 14-day quarantine on Monday, as directed by the House of Representatives’ attending physician.

Carbajal started to show mild COVID-19 symptoms today, then tested positive for the virus. He said he will continue to work virtually from Washington D.C.

Most of Carbajal’s staff have been working virtually and were not exposed to the virus, the press release read.

Staffers that worked in-person with Carbajal are seeking COVID-19 tests, or have already received a test and tested negative.

“I hope this serves as a reminder of how easily this virus can spread. I followed every precaution, including wearing a mask, social distancing, and hand-washing and unfortunately was still exposed,” Carbajal wrote in the press release. “It is incumbent on every single one of us to take careful precautions in order to protect the health and safety of those around us.”