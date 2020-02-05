New search warrants issued in Kristin Smart case

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff has served new search warrants in the ongoing Kristin Smart case.

The warrants are for specific items of evidence inside four separate locations in California and Washington, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

Two of the warrants were carried out in San Luis Obispo County, one in Los Angeles County and one in Washington State.

“The search warrants are limited in scope, and sealed by the court. As a result, we are precluded by law from disclosing any further details about them,” a news release read.

Kristin, a Cal Poly freshman, was last seen walking towards her Muir Hall room in 1996.

Last week, the Sheriff’s Office revealed they currently hold two trucks in evidence that belonged to Paul Flores’ family members at the time of Smart’s disappearance. Flores, a former Cal Poly student, was the last person to see Smart prior to her disappearance.