Non-fatal car accident near Cal Poly

Three cars were involved in a non-fatal collision at the intersection of Highland Drive and Santa Rosa Street at 11:06 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

Two people involved in the accident went to the hospital for non-fatal injuries, according to San Luis Obispo Police Department Captain Jeff Smith.

One of the people who went to the hospital was carried to an ambulance on a stretcher.

A bicyclist was also hit in the collision, but he was able to walk away uninjured.

The primary cause is allegedly a DUI, but “the collision investigation is still ongoing,” Smith said.

The names of those involved are not currently being released.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.