Non-fatal car accident near Cal Poly

Three cars were involved in a non-fatal collision at the intersection of Highland Drive and Santa Rosa Street at 11:06 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6.
Two people involved in the accident went to the hospital for non-fatal injuries, according to San Luis Obispo Police Department Captain Jeff Smith.
One of the people who went to the hospital was carried to an ambulance on a stretcher.
A bicyclist was also hit in the collision, but he was able to walk away uninjured.
The primary cause is allegedly a DUI, but “the collision investigation is still ongoing,” Smith said.
The names of those involved are not currently being released.
This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.