“Nothing but good news for a change”: San Luis Obispo County sees more vaccinations, fewer cases

Two weeks ago San Luis Obispo County moved into the red tier for the first time since November, and the numbers indicate more progress.

The county remains in phase 1B of vaccine distribution (65+ residents), however K-12 teachers and childcare workers may also be eligible in six to eight weeks via a lottery registration.

So far, there have been 56,476 vaccines distributed by County Public Health in the county. As of Feb. 26, 14,638 residents had received the second dose (full vaccination) meaning the county has 5.3% of residents fully vaccinated.

County Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said that about 70,000 people have been vaccinated in the county, when other providers, such as Rite Aid, are included in the count. This would mean almost 25% of county residents have at least received the first vaccine dose.

Borenstein said that the county scheduled about 13,000 vaccine appointments this week, bringing them closer to their goal of 15,000 vaccinations a week.

