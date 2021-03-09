Two girls, their bikes and 4,000 miles

Before they departed for their trip, Tresser said many people cautioned her and Enders against traveling alone as women, fearing they might face dangers or harassment along the way. However, there was only one instance when she recalled feeling truly unsafe –while trekking through some part of Oregon, two men were following and taunting the two, to the point where the bikers called the police.

Immediately following the phone call to the local police, a couple RV camping nearby spotted the two, slightly frazzled at the time. Handing them margaritas, the couple offered Tresser and Enders a safe spot to set up their tent next to their RV. Instances where the two felt unsafe, she noted, were thankfully quite scarce.

“People went out of their way to make us feel safe,” Tresser said. “I think you hear a lot about the negative things going on … but there’s a lot more kindness in the world than there is bad. People are a lot nicer than you hear [about].”

Even with the abundance of precautionary measures many are taking with concerns over COVID-19, the outdoor nature of their venture limited close contact with others and still allowed for safe interactions, Tresser said. Besides campsites being awfully full as people flocked to the outdoors with indoor activities closing, navigating the social changes brought on by COVID-19 never really became an issue.

Post COVID-19, though, Tresser said she’s set her sights on another bikepacking adventure: a trip across Europe. That, and job hunting in the meantime, of course.

“My life was always super structured. When my plans were derailed, there was a positive – and I found that,” Tresser said. “Perspective is everything. Taking the situation I was given … and turning it into that ride changed my perspective on the structure of life. It doesn’t need to be so linear.”

Wherever her non-linear path is sure to lead, bikepacking certainly will have a role to play.