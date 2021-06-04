“Nowhere to go”: Morro Bay homeless encampment on Vistra-owned land destroyed

The people who stayed at the encampment included a “mom” type who took care of others, as well as people old and young, some with health problems, pets and varying backgrounds, according to Winstead.

“I think it speaks poorly of us as a society that we’re willing to displace people like this with no alternatives, no services set up for them,” Winstead said.

In spring 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised against disruptions like clearing encampments, as it could displace unhoused individuals during the pandemic and perpetuate the spread of COVID-19. While Morro Bay has a supply of beds for the homeless community, Petty says there’s a loophole; these beds are only available to people under certain conditions.

Petty said some of the people who stayed at the encampment don’t meet the eligibility requirements for federal or state housing programs.

“There’s people left out in the cold,” Petty said.

Morro Bay City Manager Scott Collins added that the PRADO homeless shelter in San Luis Obispo is a “low barrier shelter,” avoiding those loopholes and strict eligibility requirements. PRADO sent two representatives t0 the encampment multiple times to offer beds and shelter and refer people to new locations, according to Collins.

The City of Morro Bay also offers homeless outreach services to help.

“The services offered are most often not accepted by the homeless who still remain in the creek encampments,” Police Commander Watkins said in an email. “This was the case last week and continues to be the case today.”