Freshman shortstop Brooks Lee named Collegiate Baseball First Team All-American

After a historic first full season with the Mustangs, freshman shortstop Brooks Lee of Cal Poly Baseball has been named to Collegiate Baseball’s All-American First Team.

Lee is the first Mustang to make an All-American since 2018 and the first to make the first team since pitcher Casey Bloomquist did it in 2014.

To go along with this prestigious honor, Lee was also named Co-Field Player of the Year and Co-Freshman Field Player of the Year for the Big West Conference. He was also a member of the Big West All-Conference First Team.

Lee joined Long Beach State pitcher Johnathan Lavallee as Big West representatives on the first team.

This season, Lee led the team with a batting average of .342 while swatting 10 home runs and driving in 57 RBI in the process.

Lee also broke the Cal Poly school record for most doubles in a single season with 27.

He truly was the focal point of the Mustang offense this season, leading the squad in hits (76), doubles (27), triples (3), home runs (10) and total bases (139).

In terms of where he ranked in the Big West, Lee was first in doubles, slugging percentage, RBI and total bases. He also landed in the top 10 in batting average, runs scored, home runs and hits.

Overall, Lee’s career with the Mustangs couldn’t have gotten off to a better start as he has already cemented himself as one of the best players to put on the green and gold at Cal Poly.