Number of applicants decline for second straight year at Cal Poly

For the second year in a row, the number of applicants to Cal Poly declined.

For the 2020-2021 academic year, 52,411 first-time freshmen and 10,758 transfer students applied, according to University Spokesperson Matt Lazier. This is approximately three percent lower than the 2019-2020 academic year.

Last year’s class of 2023 broke records with an average high school GPA of 4.09, SAT of 1402, and ACT of 31 and acceptance rate of 28 percent, according to data released in September 2019.