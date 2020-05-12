Nutrition junior Angel De Los Santos killed in car accident

Nutrition junior Angel De Los Santos passed away Saturday, May 9 in a car accident, according to a campus wide email.

Santos was a member of the Women’s Club Rugby and Club Basketball team.

The Women’s Club Basketball posted a photo of the team praising Santos for the positivity she brought to the team.

“Angel was one of the most positive, hard working, fun people we had the pleasure of having on this team,” the post read.

Counseling services are available virtually for Cal Poly students 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by calling 805-756-2511. For additional support, please contact the Office of the Dean of Students at 805-756-0327 or email deanofstudents@calpoly.edu. Please do not hesitate to contact them.