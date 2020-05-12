ASI will host a virtual Q&A with YouTube star David Dobrik

YouTube star, television personality and social media influencer David Dobrik will join Associated Students, Inc. (ASI) Events for a live Q&A session on Thursday, May 14 at 7 p.m. via Zoom Webinar.

The digital star started out on the social media platform Vine, and he created his YouTube channel in late 2014. Dobrik is well known for posting video blogs — vlogs — to his channel and is the leader of the popular YouTube group “The Vlog Squad” featuring his friends. His YouTube channel has over 17 million subscribers.

Beyond YouTube, he started a podcast called “Views” and was a voice actor in “The Angry Birds Movie 2.” Dobrik is also one of the judges on the Nickelodeon television show “America’s Most Musical Family.”

The virtual event is exclusive to current Cal Poly students, and students need a valid calpoly.edu email address to sign on to the Zoom. ASI Events will provide the link to join.