Paul and Ruben Flores to appear in court again Monday

After being arrested and charged for their involvement in Kristin Smart’s disappearance and death, Paul and Ruben Flores appeared in court for their arraignment today, April 15.

District Attorney Dan Dow charged Paul with first-degree murder and Ruben with accessory to the murder after the fact.

Both men appeared before Superior Court Judge Craig Van Rooyen through Zoom from the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

Neither entered a plea deal nor had their bail changed, but their arraignment will continue Monday where they will discuss both of these factors and more. Ruben’s bail is currently set at $250,000 and Paul has no bail.

Upon their first appearance, both Ruben and Paul waived their right to be present in court.

Paul’s attorney Robert Sanger filed a motion requesting a protective order on the case which would prohibit “any extrajudicial statements by any lawyer, party, witness, court official or law enforcement officer concerning this case,” the San Luis Obispo Tribune reported.

Van Rooyen granted the motion, although court staff are still capable of communicating with the press about scheduling and logistics of the case.

Paul and Ruben will reappear in court Monday, April 19, at 1:30 p.m. where they will continue their arraignment. The arraignment will be live-streamed and can be watched on the San Luis Obispo Superior Court’s website.