R.A.C.E. Matters SLO presents film “Restrictions Apply”

R.A.C.E. Matters San Luis Obispo (SLO) is in the production of filming a short documentary film titled “Restrictions Apply.”

“The documentary is about the no longer enforceable racially restrictive language that exists in property deeds all over the United States, including in San Luis Obispo,” said Executive Director of R.A.C.E. Matters SLO and film producer Courtney Haile.

R.A.C.E Matters SLO was inspired to create this film after a local woman, Jaime Lewis, was “horrified by the racist language in her home deed,” according to Haile. Lewis wanted to educate her neighbors about how their neighborhood was built and Haile said R.A.C.E. Matters thought it would make a compelling piece for the public.

The short film, which will be about 15 minutes, will follow the life of Lewis, as she learns more about the racial covenants in her neighborhood.

The film will also feature footage and interviews of local experts on racial covenants, according to Haile.

The filming was shot in San Luis Obispo, Minneapolis and Sacramento.

“America’s ‘happiest city’ holds a sad secret, and the roots run deep,” R.A.C.E. Matters SLO wrote in their Instagram post. “One resident stumbles upon racist language in her private home deed and uncovers an entire system that’s designed to keep itself buried.”

The release date is yet to be determined but viewers can access the documentary through the R.A.C.E. Matters SLO social media accounts once released.