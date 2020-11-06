Record number of positive tests for Cal Poly students, county sees “alarming spike” in cases

San Luis Obispo County had 4,496 total confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, Oct. 29 — up 64 cases from the previous day.

Just a week ago, there were 186 active cases, which has increased steadily at first and then rapidly in the past three days to 278 active cases.

The County Public Health Department said this “alarming spike” in cases may have been caused by people who are tired of COVID-19 and health and safety guidelines, a press release read.

“We are all tired of this pandemic, but we can’t afford for our community members to ease up,” County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein wrote in the press release.

Since the start of the pandemic, 4,185 people have recovered from the virus. There are 278 active cases, and 268 people are recovering at home, seven are hospitalized and three are in intensive care.

Thirty-three people in San Luis Obispo county have died due to COVID-19, one of those deaths occurring in the past week, on Oct. 31.

San Luis Obispo County was approaching the orange, moderate tier of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy last week, but higher case numbers in the past week have pulled the county further from reaching that goal, according to County Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein.

“We of course, really, are concerned, we don’t want to go back to purple [tier],” Borenstein said in a press briefing on Tuesday, Nov. 3rd. “That has huge impacts on our community, on our economics, retail, businesses, museums, houses of worship, movie theaters; everyone who’s struggling.”

Borenstein advised people to wear face coverings, maintain physical distance from others, stay home when they are sick and stay within their social bubbles, according to Borenstein.

“We want to move forward, not backward and we can turn this around before it negatively impacts the entire county,” said Borenstein wrote in the press release.

Testing volume is an important part of what determines the tier of the county, she said.

“I want to acknowledge that Cal Poly University is doing an incredible amount of testing,” Borenstein said. “They are screening a large volume week over week, and that is important to note because this testing volume that they are helping to contribute to also helps to keep us at least in the red zone.”