Racial hate crime committed in Cal Poly university housing

A student found an anonymous note containing a racial slur in their University Housing apartment on Friday, May 28, according to a campus-wide email from the President’s Office.

President Jeffrey Armstrong said in the email that someone seemingly placed the note in the apartment by forcibly entering through a window.

Cal Poly Police Department is currently investigating the case as a hate crime. Because the investigation is ongoing, university officials are not able to share any details about it at this time.

“The university has reached out to the affected student through both the Dean of Students’ Office and Office of University Diversity and Inclusion to provide care and support,” Cal Poly Spokesperson Matt Lazier said. “Privacy concerns would preclude me from discussing that more specifically.”

University officials said that they will seek to identify the perpetrator and hold them accountable for their actions, and the email expresses their intolerance for harassment and violence on campus.

“While hate, racism and prejudice exist at Cal Poly, they are counter to our values and mission and will not be accepted,” Armstrong said in the email.

In their email, the university urged all affected students and staff members to seek help and provided a list of available resources like the 24/7 Counseling Support Center at 805-756-2511 and the Office of University Diversity and Inclusion at 805-756-2250.