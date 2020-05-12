Recreation Center could partially reopen its facilities, according to county officials

The Cal Poly Recreation Center could partially reopen for use of its facilities after being open as an alternate care site for COVID-19 patients since April 8.

The care site remains “one of our most important strategies for being able to reopen the community,” County Public Health Officer Penny Borenstein said in a press conference Monday, May 11. Despite its readiness, the Recreation Center has not seen any patients.

“We have been working with Cal Poly to ensure that while it is in that state of readiness, but not used, that we can plan with them to begin to use some portions of the facility in a very safe manner,” Borenstein said.

This partial reopening could include facilities such as the Recreation Center’s pool, according to Borenstein.

County Emergency Services Director Wade Horton added that the Recreation Center would not open facilities if there were patients at Cal Poly.

“The health and safety of our campus community members is a primary concern at all times for Cal Poly,” University Spokesperson Matt Lazier wrote in an email to Mustang News.

Lazier confirmed the university’s discussions with the county about possibly opening the Recreation Center for partial usage in the near future as long as it remains unused for COVID-19 patients. The university has no further comment at this time.