Recreation Center, library, University Union remain open

As sections of California are preparing to “shelter in place,” most Cal Poly facilities remain open at this time.

Robert E. Kennedy Library is operating with reduced hours this week. The main library is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. today.

After being closed on Friday, March 13 for extensive cleaning, the Associated Students, Inc. (ASI) Recreation Center is open from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. this week.

To reduce the spread of germs, the handkey entry system has been removed and drinking fountains are closed. Recreation Center staff has received additional training on COVID-19 personal protection protocol, according to ASI.

The Julian A. McPhee University Union remains open this week from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. Furniture has been moved to leave space for social distancing.

Campus Dining is maintaining normal hours in their venues.