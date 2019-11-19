University searching for a reproductive specialist to fill vacancy at Campus Health and Wellbeing

Cal Poly has not had any physicians with certifications in reproductive health on campus since the summer, leaving a gap in health coverage for more than 10,000 female students.

According to University Spokesperson Matt Lazier, Campus Health and Wellbeing previously had a physician in this position, but has been vacant for several months.

There is an opening for a full time primary care physician with an emphasis on reproductive health. Campus Health and Wellbeing is looking to hire someone with competency in managing all reproductive health (excluding Obstetrics), according to Lazier. This would include care for transgender students.

“It’s a very important part of being a woman and everyone that is on campus is turning 21 on campus and that’s when you need your first pap smear,” environmental management and protection senior Logan Babcock said. “If they’re not going to get it at Cal Poly than that’s really putting a wrench into a lot of people’s women-hood.”

California State University (CSU) Executive Order 943 governs student health care at all CSU campuses and defines all basic primary care services. According to this order, obstetrics services are not included, as they are not considered to be a basic service.

Alternative resources are available to students off campus seeking reproductive health care services, such as Planned Parenthood and The Center. However, these off-campus resources are not always an option for all students.

According to Lazier, the Health Center hopes to fill the position by the start of Winter 2020.

In the meantime, Campus Health and Wellbeing’s nurse practitioner and physician’s assistant providers are all well versed in gynecology services.