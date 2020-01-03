Women’s Basketball kicks off 2020 with 100-35 win over Holy Names

Cal Poly Women’s Basketball kicked off 2020 with a 100-point victory over Holy Names University on Thursday, Jan. 2 inside Mott Athletics Center. The Hawks (0-11, 0-5 Pac West) were held to just 35 points and never gained a lead over the Mustangs (3-8, 0-0 Big West). The victory, which marked the end of non-conference play for Cal Poly, was the program’s first 100-point win since 2014.

Redshirt junior forward Sierra Campisano scored a career-high 33 points and added 16 rebounds in the 100-35 victory. Freshman guard Leslie Hunter, who entered Thursday’s game with a career-total of three points, scored 16 points off the bench.

Campisano opened the scoring through a pair of free throws in the first 15 seconds. After jumping to an 8-0 advantage, the Mustangs were halted by a three-pointer from Holy Names forward Gernijah Martin. However, Cal Poly maintained its opening momentum and capped the first quarter with a 20-9 lead.

A three-pointer from sophomore guard Gianna Silvestri with just over one minute remaining in the first quarter kicked off a dominant 29-0 run by Cal Poly to pull away for the remainder of the game. The scoring drive lasted over seven minutes and granted the Mustangs a 50-13 advantage at the half.

Cal Poly continued to overwhelm Holy Names after the break and opened the third quarter with a 9-2 run highlighted by a three-pointer from freshman guard Abbey Ellis. The Mustangs extended the gap to 78-23 at the end of the quarter before capping off the victory with a layup from freshman guard Lily Svetich.

Cal Poly led in every statistical category, including a 25-0 advantage in second chance scoring. The Mustangs also shot 45.9 percent from the field (39 of 85) and scored 40 points off the bench in the win.

Cal Poly opens the Big West Conference season on the road against Long Beach State Thursday, Jan. 9 at 7 p.m.