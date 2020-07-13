San Luis Obispo County added to state COVID-19 monitoring list

Due to an increase in coronavirus cases, San Luis Obispo County was added to California’s COVID-19 monitoring list this morning.

If the county remains on this list for three days, beach parking lots, bars and indoor operations will close, according to County Public Health officials.

The state will also require restaurants, wineries, tasting rooms, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos, museums and card-rooms to operate outside or by pick-up, according to California’s COVID-19 website.

In a coronavirus update this morning, Governor Newsom said California will continue to adapt its stay-at-home order based on current data, trends and science.

“We’re moving back into a modification mode of our original stay-at-home order, but doing so utilizing what [is] commonly referred to as a dimmer switch, not an on and off switch,” Newsom said.

In county hospitals, 65 percent of intensive care unit (ICU) beds are available and 92 percent of ventilators are available. There are currently 13 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 4 of which remain in intensive care.

San Luis Obispo County has distributed 1,179,000 procedure masks, 392,200 gloves, 353,820 N-95 respirators, 32,280 face shields and 16,160 gowns to hospitals as of Monday, July 13.

Five coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded countywide.