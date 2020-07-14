San Luis Obispo County passes 1,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases

San Luis Obispo County has 1,006 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Monday, July 13 — up 101 cases from Friday, according to County Public Health.

Of the total cases, 299 patients are at home in isolation and 688 patients have recovered. Twelve are currently hospitalized, six of which are in intensive care. The state of two patients is unknown.

There have been five deaths due to COVID-19 in the county.

On Saturday, County Public Health announced that a 70-year-old resident died in their home due to COVID-19.

They had multiple underlying health conditions, and were the fifth person to die of COVID-19 in the county.

“Losing another member of our community is heartbreaking,” County Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said. “We feel for the friends and family of the patient. This is an unfortunate reminder that COVID-19 is spreading in our community.”