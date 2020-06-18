San Luis Obispo County has 13 new confirmed cases of COVID-19

San Luis Obispo now has 389 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Thursday, June 18 – up 13 cases from yesterday, according to County Public Health.
Of the total cases, 73 patients are at home in isolation, 306 patients have recovered, nine are currently in the hospital. Four of the hospitalized patients remain in intensive care.
There has been one death related to coronavirus in the county.
Total Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in SLO County
{"type":"line","data":{"labels":[" 3\/14\/20 "," 3\/15\/20 "," 3\/16\/20 "," 3\/17\/20 "," 3\/18\/20 "," 3\/19\/20 "," 3\/20\/20 "," 3\/21\/20 "," 3\/22\/20 "," 3\/23\/20 "," 3\/24\/20 "," 3\/25\/20 "," 3\/26\/20 "," 3\/27\/20 "," 3\/28\/20 "," 3\/29\/20 "," 3\/30\/20 "," 3\/31\/20 "," 4\/1\/20 "," 4\/2\/20 "," 4\/3\/20 "," 4\/4\/20 "," 4\/5\/20 "," 4\/6\/20 "," 4\/7\/20 "," 4\/8\/20 "," 4\/9\/20 "," 4\/10\/20 "," 4\/11\/20 "," 4\/12\/20 "," 4\/13\/20 "," 4\/14\/20 "," 4\/15\/20 "," 4\/16\/20 "," 4\/17\/20 "," 4\/18\/20 "," 4\/19\/20 "," 4\/20\/20 "," 4\/21\/20 "," 4\/22\/20 "," 4\/23\/20 "," 4\/24\/20 "," 4\/25\/20 "," 4\/26\/20 "," 4\/27\/20 "," 4\/28\/20 "," 4\/29\/20 "," 4\/30\/20 "," 5\/1\/20 "," 5\/2\/20 "," 5\/3\/20 "," 5\/4\/20 "," 5\/5\/20 "," 5\/6\/20 "," 5\/7\/20 "," 5\/8\/20 "," 5\/9\/20 "," 5\/10\/20 "," 5\/11\/20 "," 5\/12\/20 "," 5\/13\/20 "," 5\/14\/20 "," 5\/15\/20 "," 5\/16\/20 "," 5\/17\/20 "," 5\/18\/20 "," 5\/19\/20 "," 5\/20\/20 "," 5\/21\/20 "," 5\/22\/20 "," 5\/23\/20 "," 5\/24\/20 "," 5\/25\/20 "," 5\/26\/20 "," 5\/27\/20 "," 5\/28\/20 "," 5\/29\/20 "," 6\/1\/20 "," 6\/2\/20 "," 6\/3\/20 "," 6\/4\/20 "," 6\/5\/20 "," 6\/8\/20 "," 6\/9\/20 "," 6\/10\/20 "," 6\/11\/20 "," 6\/12\/20 "," 6\/13\/20 "," 6\/14\/20 "," 6\/15\/20 "," 6\/16\/20 "," 6\/17\/20 "," 6\/18\/20 "],"datasets":[{"label":"Confirmed Cases","fill":true,"backgroundColor":"rgba(0,214,182,0.2)","lineTension":0,"borderColor":"#00d6b6","borderCapStyle":"butt","borderDash":[],"borderDashOffset":0,"borderJoinStyle":"miter","pointBorderColor":"#00d6b6","pointBackgroundColor":"rgba(0,192,163,1)","pointHoverBackgroundColor":"#00d6b6","pointHoverBorderColor":"rgba(0,192,163,1)","data":[1,2,7,8,8,15,20,21,27,33,42,46,54,59,67,71,77,80,83,89,93,93,95,95,99,102,104,107,110,114,117,120,124,125,127,131,132,132,134,142,149,163,165,166,169,173,181,184,188,196,201,202,204,208,211,212,214,220,226,227,232,237,240,243,243,246,247,249,251,253,258,258,259,263,266,268,269,271,278,279,288,291,299,302,306,317,324,338,340,347,356,376,389],"spanGaps":false,"showLine":true,"steppedLine":false,"pointStyle":"circle","hidden":false,"borderWidth":2,"pointRadius":4,"pointHitRadius":3,"pointBorderWidth":1,"pointHoverRadius":5,"pointHoverBorderWidth":1}]},"options":{"animation":{"duration":2000},"maintainAspectRatio":true,"scales":{"yAxes":[{"ticks":{"fontColor":"rgba(100,100,100,0.8)","beginAtZero":true},"gridLines":{"color":"rgba(100,100,100,0.16)","zeroLineColor":"rgba(100,100,100,0.48)"},"stacked":false}],"xAxes":[{"ticks":{"fontColor":"rgba(100,100,100,0.8)"},"gridLines":{"color":"rgba(100,100,100,0.16)","zeroLineColor":"rgba(100,100,100,0.48)"}}]},"legend":{"display":true,"position":"bottom","labels":{"usePointStyle":false,"padding":20,"boxWidth":12,"fontSize":12,"fontColor":"#3a3a3a"}},"tooltips":{"enabled":true,"mode":"index","intersect":false,"bodySpacing":8,"titleSpacing":6,"cornerRadius":8,"xPadding":10},"noTsep":false}}
["Confirmed Cases: {y}"]
There are 47 cases of coronavirus in those zero to 17-years-old, 185 in ages 18 to 49-years-old, 94 in 50 to 64-years-old and 63 in those 65 and older.
There are 213 cases in North County, 1o1 in South County, 48 in Central County and 21 on the coast.
Coronavirus cases by city
{"type":"bar","data":{"labels":[" Paso Robles "," Atascadero "," Nipomo "," Arroyo Grande "," San Luis Obispo (city) "," Templeton "," CA Men's Colony (inmates) "," Morro Bay "," Pismo Beach "," Grover Beach "," San Miguel "," Los Osos "," Other "],"datasets":[{"label":"Coronavirus Cases","borderWidth":1,"borderColor":"rgba(26,203,151,0.9)","hoverBorderColor":"#1acb97","backgroundColor":"rgba(26,203,151,0.25)","hoverBackgroundColor":"rgba(26,203,151,0.33)","data":[132,59,44,34,33,14,11,10,10,10,9,6,17],"hidden":false}]},"options":{"animation":{"duration":2000},"maintainAspectRatio":true,"scales":{"yAxes":[{"ticks":{"fontColor":"rgba(100,100,100,0.8)","beginAtZero":true},"gridLines":{"color":"rgba(100,100,100,0.16)","zeroLineColor":"rgba(100,100,100,0.48)"}}],"xAxes":[{"ticks":{"fontColor":"rgba(100,100,100,0.8)"},"gridLines":{"color":"rgba(100,100,100,0.16)","zeroLineColor":"rgba(100,100,100,0.48)"},"categoryPercentage":0.8,"barPercentage":0.9}]},"legend":{"display":true,"position":"bottom","labels":{"usePointStyle":false,"padding":20,"boxWidth":12,"fontSize":12,"fontColor":"#3a3a3a"}},"tooltips":{"enabled":true,"mode":"index","bodySpacing":8,"titleSpacing":6,"cornerRadius":8,"xPadding":10},"noTsep":false}}
["Coronavirus Cases: {y}"]