SLO County sees largest spike since March with 20 new cases of COVID-19

San Luis Obispo County has 376 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Wednesday, June 17 — up 20 cases from yesterday, according to County Public Health.

This is the biggest single-day spike the county has seen, surpassing the previous record of 14 new cases reported in one day.

Of the total cases, 70 patients are at home in isolation and 300 patients have recovered. Five are currently hospitalized, two of which are in intensive care.

There has been one death related to coronavirus in the county.