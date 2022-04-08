San Luis Obispo County Public Health opens COVID-19 ‘Test to Treat’ sites 

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department has opened seven COVID-19 rapid testing and prescription treatment sites to accelerate coronavirus patient care.

If a person tests positive for COVID-19 at a “Test to Treat” site, they may receive a medical consultation and a prescription for Paxlovid, an antiviral pill to the virus, according to a San Luis Obispo City news release.

The FDA authorized Paxlovid in December 2021 for emergency use to treat mild-to-moderate coronavirus in patients 12 years old and up who are at a high risk of severe COVID-19, according to Pfizer. The treatment works best when it is started within the first days of illness, according to the news release.

The Biden administration developed the “Test to Treat” program to offer fast COVID-19 treatment to people at high risk for serious COVID-19 illness, especially people age 65 and older and those with at-risk health conditions, according to the Department of Health & Human Services.

The hours and cost of testing and consultation will vary by location and fees may vary based upon insurance coverage. The Paxlovid treatment is free of charge. Here are the current “Test to Treat” sites in San Luis Obispo County.

More San Luis Obispo County test to treat sites will open soon, according to the news release.

For more information about local COVID-19 testing and treatment, visit the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department’s website.