San Luis Obispo County reaches 200 COVID-19 deaths

Since the start of the pandemic, 200 people have died in San Luis Obispo County, according to a Feb. 9 press release from the City of San Luis Obispo.

The county passed the 100-death milestone about four weeks ago, Mustang News previously reported.

“These are 200 individuals in our county who lost their lives from a preventable disease,” Borenstein said in the press release. “I ask of you, as I always do, to not ease up on the gas pedal at this point.”

Most COVID-19 cases with a known source are spread through social or family gatherings, according to county data. The press release said that the virus is continuing to affect the San Luis Obispo community.

As of Feb. 9, San Luis Obispo County registered 18,788 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Currently, there are 1,200 active cases, with 33 people hospitalized and six in the intensive care unit (ICU).

COVID-19 remains deadly to many residents of older age groups. Of the 200 deaths, 102 people were over the age of 85, and 74 were people aged 65 to 84. The county said they will continue to prioritize vaccinating vulnerable groups.

“We have a vaccine, but supply is limited,” Borenstein said. “Wear your mask, keep your distance, limit indoor social gatherings to your social bubble and help stop the COVID-19 deaths in our county.”

San Luis Obispo County is now vaccinating residents ages 65 and older due to the risk factor for this demographic and the availability of vaccines.

San Luis Obispo County is currently in Tier 1 of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy — the most restrictive tier. Retail, salons and hotels are open for indoor services with limited capacity and modifications. Restaurants, gyms and more are open outdoors only. Bars and offices are still closed to the public.