County residents 65 and older eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

San Luis Obispo County residents 65-years-old and older are now eligible for their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, San Luis Obispo County Public Health announced today.

This decision was made by the local Vaccine Task Force based on the number of vaccines available and the risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

Appointments are limited due to vaccine supply. Currently, appointments are available as early as Thursday, Feb. 11 at 9 a.m.

“Because we have a very limited number of vaccine doses right now, please let those most at risk for exposure and serious health outcomes get an appointment first if you can safely continue to shelter at home to reduce your risk of exposure,” County Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said in a Feb. 10 press release.

The county has more than 38,000 residents between 65 and 74-years-old. However, less than 2,000 first-dose appointments will be available Feb. 16 to Feb. 18 at county vaccine sites, according to the press release.

Until local vaccine supply increases, county health officials ask eligible residents to allow the most vulnerable members of the community to have first access to the vaccine.

“Basically this is an honor system,” Borenstein said. “Try to leave these limited amounts of appointments open to those that are most in need.”

Residents 65-years-old and older and other Phase 1A members may schedule an appointment online or by calling the County’s Phone Assistance Center at (805) 543-2444, which is now available seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eligible residents can also book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at select pharmacies and French Hospital Medical Center as their own independent supply allows.