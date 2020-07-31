San Luis Obispo County reports 43 new confirmed cases of COVID-19

San Luis Obispo now has 1,783 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Friday, July 31 – up 43 cases from yesterday, according to County Public Health.

Of the total cases, 385 patients are at home in isolation, 1,369 patients have recovered and 14 are currently in the hospital. Four of the hospitalized patients are in intensive care.

This is the fourth time in the past seven days that the county reported more than 40 new COVID-19 cases.

More than half of the cases can be attributed to person-to-person contact or in person spread, and about 43 percent of the cases are under investigation.

The county reported that 487 people contracted the virus from person-to-person contact, 406 people contracted the virus from community spread, 127 people contracted the virus through travel and 763 cases are under investigation.