San Luis Obispo County sees largest single-day spike with 72 new COVID-19 cases reported

San Luis Obispo County now has 1,078 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Tuesday, July 14 – up 72 cases from yesterday, according to County Public Health.

This is the county’s largest single-day spike since Saturday, July 11.

Of the total cases, 359 patients are recovering at home in isolation, 699 patients have recovered and 14 are currently in the hospital. Six of the hospitalized patients remain in intensive care.

The status of one case remains unknown, according to County Public Health.

There have been five deaths due to coronavirus in the county, and three of those deaths were reported in the past week.