San Luis Obispo COVID-19 vaccine site forced to close due to storm

Storm damage at the San Luis Obispo COVID-19 vaccine clinic forced the site to close Jan. 27 and Jan. 28, according to SLO Public Health. Appointments originally scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 28 will be postponed to Thursday, Feb. 4.

“It was a relatively minor setback we needed to close that site because it was highly susceptible to the poor weather we’ve been having,” San Luis Obispo County Public Health Public Information Officer Michelle Shoreman said.

The vaccine site was anticipated to close only on Jan. 27, but due to the storm, damages forced the vaccine site to close and change locations on Jan. 28.

“For the protection and safety of all the individuals involved we really needed to close the site for this two-day period,” Shoreman said. “It enabled us to move more quickly to the new site.”

Appointments scheduled for Friday, Jan. 29 in San Luis Obispo will now take place at Cuesta College instead of at the Sierra Way location.

Patients that had appointments on Jan. 27-28 will be communicated with directly about the location of the new clinic, according to Shoreman. All appointments that need to be rescheduled will be accommodated.

Shoresman said that the rollout of the vaccine should not be impacted by the two-day closure of the San Luis Obispo vaccine site.

“In some cases we are able to schedule more appointments than we originally anticipated,” Shoresman said. “In the end, we will be able to vaccinate more people at the new location than we were able to at the old San Luis Obispo location on Sierra Way.”

In about two weeks San Luis Obispo County has vaccinated around 9,000 residents 75 years or older, according to recoverslo.org. San Luis Obispo County will continue to vaccinate residents 75 years or older then move on to some frontline critical infrastructure workers and adults 65 years or older in the second part of Phase 1b.

The Paso Robles and Arroyo Grande clinics will remain open. Observation areas have been safely moved inside, with physical distancing, according to the SLO Public Health Instagram page.

For updates on the vaccine clinic location, go to recoverslo.org.