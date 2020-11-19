Senior student-athletes respond to getting more time to play their sport

Student-athletes said they wondered whether or not their seasons will continue amid COVID-19 health and safety concerns. The NCAA Division I Board of Directors pushed back fall sports Winter and Spring 2021, giving student-athletes an extra year of eligibility to play their sport for one final season at Cal Poly. Student-athletes like Men’s Soccer midfielder Emmanuel Perez, Women’s Basketball forward Sierra Campisano and Men’s Soccer defender Daniel Klemm said they are excited to get one more opportunity to represent Cal Poly on the field.