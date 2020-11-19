Ellie Spink">
Video

Cal Poly Marching Band hosts first virtual Bandfest

Wind Ensemble, Wind Orchestra and Cal Poly Marching Band practiced for weeks to create the first virtual Bandfest. Students performed in small groups on campus a few days before the event and Music Directors Nick Waldron and Chris Woodruff edited Zoom student-recorded pieces onto the screen. The finished performance was released on Nov. 15. To practice in person, students follow strict guidelines including wearing a special mask while playing, practicing outside instead of in the band room and limiting the number of students per group while following a weekly testing regimen.

