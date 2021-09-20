SESLOC Federal Credit Union extends free and low-cost services to Cal Poly students

The following is a paid advertisement written by a member of Mustang Media Group’s advertising staff.

On Monday, September 20, SESLOC Federal Credit Union (SESLOC) will open their newest branch on Cal Poly’s campus, located right next to Starbucks in the University Union (UU).

The branch will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with ATM services available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Drop-ins are welcome and appointments may be booked online at sesloc.org.

To support Cal Poly students, SESLOC is also extending services available to current members to the larger campus community. Some services which may be especially useful for students include free checking accounts, a 24-hour ATM and reward points for debit card purchases.

Safe and convenient remote banking options are also available, including Video Banking and Live Chat services. Students can also use digital features such as mobile deposit and contactless payments via Apple, Google or Samsung Pay.

“One of our most significant responsibilities as a credit union is to deliver financial education in the communities we serve,” President and CEO of SESLOC Geri LaChance said. “We’re proud to not only extend our free and low-cost services to students, helping their budgets to go further, but to be a partner in their journey to financial independence post-graduation.”

In addition to convenient banking, students will have access to free financial education opportunities to help them learn about budgeting, saving and cybersecurity as they begin to navigate life on their own.

SESLOC will also offer deposit accounts to more than 400 registered student organizations through Associated Students Incorporated (ASI) Club Services, which can be used to fund various educational and extracurricular activities.

In line with their dedication to supporting students, SESLOC will also provide on-campus job opportunities to students including internships, mentorships and brand ambassador positions starting in 2022.

More student-specific information is available online at sesloc.org/accounts/just-for-students.