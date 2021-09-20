Women’s soccer drops last non-conference game to Seattle, 2-1

Cal Poly women’s soccer closed out their non-conference schedule with a 2-1 loss to the Seattle University Redhawks on Sunday, Sept. 19 at Championship Field.

The Mustangs (4-5-0) and Redhawks (6-2-1) were tied for the majority of the game, but Seattle midfielder Bailey Hall scored a late 87th-minute goal to hand the Redhawks the victory.

Cal Poly jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the 16th minute of the match after sophomore forward Nicki Trucco scored her fifth goal in nine matches this season. Senior defender Danielle Anderson and sophomore midfielder Chiara Serafini combined to set up the Mustang goal.

Trucco’s five goals now lead the Big West Conference nine games into the season.

However, Seattle responded later in the first half, as they were awarded a penalty kick in the 36th-minute. Redhawk defender Michele Adam slotted away the penalty kick to tie the game at 1-1, a score that would hold for most of the game.

Seattle rode their momentum into the second half and ultimately scored the game-winning goal in the 87th minute to pull off the victory.

Junior goalkeeper Ava Dorvillier recorded seven saves for the Mustangs while the Redhawks only made four saves.

Seattle outshot the Mustangs 17-12 with 12 of their shots coming in the second half.

Cal Poly will return home and open their Big West Conference play against Cal State Fullerton on Thursday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m.