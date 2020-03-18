City closes all bars, restaurants only open for pick-up or delivery

The City of San Luis Obispo is placing temporary restrictions on restaurants and bars in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting immediately, all bars, breweries and wine tasting venues are closed to the public, according to a March 18 news release.

In addition, all restaurants in the city are closed for indoor or outdoor seated dining. Restaurants may be open only for pick-up or delivery, the release said. Coffee shops are classified as restaurants in the proclamation and may only offer pick-up or delivery service.

All pick-up areas must have space for guest to stay at least six feet apart.

The proclamation does not have a set expiration date, but San Luis Obispo City Council will reconvene Friday, March 20 to discuss these matters further, according to Public Information Officer James Blatter.

“Ultimately, it was the health and safety of the community that led us to this decision,” Blatter said.

San Luis Obispo has added free parking zones throughout downtown to allow for pick up, according to the news release.

The emergency proclamation was made by City Manager Derek Johnson, who is acting as the emergency services director. The city declared a state of emergency March 17.