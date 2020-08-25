Single rooms only in University Housing

University Housing will only offer single rooms in the fall, Vice President of Student Affairs Keith Humphrey wrote in a campus-wide email.

Freshmen students can defer their housing to winter quarter in the housing portal before Wednesday, August 26 at 11:59 p.m.

Transfer students can defer their housing to winter quarter by Friday, August 28 at 11:59 p.m.

If a student decides to defer their fall housing to winter quarter, the down payment of $1,500 for freshmen or $500 for transfer and continuing students will be applied to winter housing costs, according to University Housing.

Students only qualify for a deferral if they are living at their permanent residence.

University Housing will assign students to rooms after the deferral deadline, Humphrey wrote.

Cal Poly will give face shields and face coverings to students living on campus when they check in to their dorm, and off-campus students attending in-person classes can pick up a face shield and face covering on campus.

Students should also bring their own face coverings to San Luis Obispo, Humphrey wrote.

Students are required to wear a face covering outside of their dorm room, and must follow all local, county and state guidelines while on campus.

The city’s safety enhancement zone applies to students while they are on campus, which means fines are doubled for noise violations, underage drinking, public urination, possession of an open container of alcohol in public, possession of a dangerous or deadly weapon or holding unruly gatherings.

Students or organizations that endanger the health of those on campus will be at risk of suspension and expulsion, the email read.

Cal Poly is developing a sanitation plan that follows CDC, CSU and state guidelines, according to the Facilities Management and Development website.

Students who need a laptop or tablet for classes should complete this tech rental form, and also may email the Financial Aid and Scholarship Office for funds to buy technology.