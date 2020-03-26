SLO County limiting access to beaches, recreation sites to prevent spread of COVID-19 during warm weather

With warm weather in the days ahead, the County of San Luis Obispo is working to discourage crowds from traveling into the area for outdoor recreation — potentially spreading COVID-19.

“In normal times, we welcome out-of-town visitors to our campgrounds and beaches. But now is not the time,” County Emergency Services Director Wade Horton said. “We must take this action to prevent large crowds from other areas coming into San Luis Obispo County to keep our community as healthy as possible.”

In Pismo Beach, parking will be limited to one hour on the street and in city-owned parking lots. The beach will remain open, but the pier is now closed.

The City of San Luis Obispo will keep trails and parks open, but will enforce physical distancing requirements. Visitors must keep at least six feet of distance from others.

On Friday, all parking lots will be closed for coastal County parks. This includes Cayucos, Hardie and Shamel parks.

The parking lots at Morro Bay beaches will also close Friday. Morro Bay beaches will remain open with physical distancing requirements.

All county campgrounds will also close Friday. Existing campers will need to leave by April 2 and guests with reservations from March 27 through April 30 will be cancelled and receive a full refund.

The county’s shelter at home order does not restrict residents from going outdoors for exercise or recreation. However, they must stay at least six feet away from other people, unless they are a member of the same household.