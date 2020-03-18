SLO County orders indefinite shelter-in-place, effective starting tomorrow

San Luis Obispo County has issued an executive order for all residents to shelter at home due to coronavirus starting 5 p.m. Thursday, March 19.

The emergency order will remain in effect until further notice, according to a county news release. It mandates that people stay home with the exception of essential activities. The order is in effect for at least 30 days and will be reevaluated.

The order does not prevent Cal Poly students from leaving campus to travel home, President Jeffrey Armstrong said in a campus-wide email.

“However, it does ask students who choose to stay in the area to remain in their residences, whether on or off campus, at all times unless it is absolutely essential that they leave,” Armstrong wrote in the email. “Students who choose to stay on campus or in the area, we ask that you stay here until further notice to help minimize potential spread of the virus.”

The Bay Area and Monterey County, among other counties, have already issued this order. There are seven confirmed coronavirus cases in San Luis Obispo County.

Essential government functions will continue, the release said.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.