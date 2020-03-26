SLO County COVID-19 cases quadruple in a week with 54 total

The majority of the confirmed cases in SLO County are in people over 50, who account for about 45 percent of the total cases.

The County Public Health has now conducted 330 tests in which 26 were tested positive, and 28 of the cases were detected by private laboratories. The number of all positive cases from private labs are reported to the Public Health Department, but the number of tests conducted in private labs is unknown, according to County Public Health.

The highest increase of confirmed cases in one day remains at nine.

A week ago, San Luis Obispo had 13 confirmed cases and County Health Officer Penny Borensten predicted a rapid increase in numbers.

“We expect to see an epidemic of this sort. We’ll be sitting here in another few weeks and we’ll likely have cases in the three digits,” Borenstein previously said in an interview with Mustang News.

California now has 3,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and there are 68,440 cases nationwide according to the Center of Disease Control.

This comes after the Senate approved a two trillion dollar coronavirus relief bill on Wednesday.

The House will convene to consider the relief bill on Friday, March 27 at 9:00a.m., House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said in a news release. The vote will be a voice vote, meaning members will not have to meet on the House Floor, as with a recorded roll call vote, and can express their views remotely.