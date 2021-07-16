SLO County Summer: Morro Bay’s Art in the Park

After a year of closures and cancelations, Morro Bay’s Park is once again filled with colorful creations, handmade crafts and art-loving visitors.

Art in the Park is celebrating its 65th year in operation with 108 booths and 125 independent artists. The Fourth of July weekend, combined with a year with hardly any events, resulted in a park of grateful locals and visitors from all over.

Upcoming dates for future Art in the Park shows include Sept. 4, 5 and 6. The event is located at the corner of Harbor Drive and Morro Bay Boulevard, with free parking spaces within three blocks of the park. Times for Saturday and Sunday are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday.