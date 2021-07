Another annual tradition has come back after being cancelled due to COVID-19.

Templeton’s Fourth of July Parade is a beloved event that includes a concert in the park, a pancake breakfast and a parade filled with vintage cars and patriotic floats. The theme for this year was “Hometown Hospitality.”

This event is put on by the Rotary Club of Templeton, who encourage visitors to practice healthy habits and social distancing while re-engaging with businesses and living.